Germana remembered as respected, caring instructor

By Michelle Gideon

Staff writer

Kris Germana

October 29, 1969- February 17, 2011

“A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”

–Henry Brooks Adams

Kris Andrew Germana, respected faculty member and friend, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2011 in his home in Eagle Point. He was 41.

Germana was a Rogue Community College and Oregon Institute of Technology graduate, and began his career as an instructor/coordinator at RCC in the Manufacturing Technology Department in 2003, according to his supervisor, Jeanne Howell, dean of instruction and Workforce/Continuing Ed.

The faculty and staff members at RCC held Germana in high regard, and spoke very highly of his knowledge, and his commitment and dedication to his profession.

“Kris took a program that was on its way out, and turned it into a program that manufacturers needed and wanted,” Howell said. “He provided a real contribution to the college, and was totally dedicated to the school, the manufacturing program, and to his students. He honored the huge amounts of knowledge that his instructors brought to the program, and he will be greatly missed. ”

Rand Hill, marketing and community relations specialist at RCC, also shared a high level of admiration for Germana.

“I had a lot of respect for Kris,” Hill said. “He was humble, confident, and soft spoken, but funny. He was noticeably respected by his students, and he was respected greatly by the professional community. He was a sweet guy, and he was always great to work with. I really do feel sad for his family.”

David McKeen, department head of the Manufacturing Technology Department spoke very highly of Germana saying he was “a born teacher.

“He loved his students, and he loved teaching,” McKeen said.

McKeen valued Germana’s vast amounts of knowledge and respected him not only as a colleague, but also as a friend.

“As a department head, I was supposed to be teaching him things, but more often than not, it was the other way around,” McKeen said. “He was always a cheerful, helpful, mentor to students. He was a facilitator of learning. He will be deeply missed.”

The feelings amongst his friends and colleagues at RCC were unanimous. He was a positive and valuable asset to the college and to the community. The lives he touched were many, and he will be missed.

Those wishing to express their condolences may post their thoughts to a guest book set up in his honor on the Mail Tribune website.

A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday in room 184 on the Table Rock Campus.