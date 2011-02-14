Spartans playoff bound

By Kevin Crocker

Staff writer

Medford Ore.—The Southern Oregon Spartans are in the playoffs again this year. Known as the Rogue Valley Wranglers when they first started in 07, the Southern Oregon Spartans are rolling into the playoffs this year with a 31-13 record.

Having won six straight games and ten out of the last twelve the Spartans figure to be a problem for anybody in the playoffs. Their main competition will be coming from the Seattle Totems who have handed the Spartans eight of their thirteen losses this year.

Home games for the Spartans are played at The Rrrink in the south end of Medford. Going to the games is a great way to spend an evening. Having never gone before this last weekend we had a blast watching the big hits and high octane offense that the Spartans bring to the table.

If you haven’t made a game yet this year there are only four home games left in the regular season. Be sure to get to The Rrrink early though because the last few games have all been sellout crowds. For more information please visit www.sospartans.com